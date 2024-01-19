Trailer of ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ shows “impossible” love story of Shahid-Kriti

The much awaited trailer of “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya” is out now. The trailer of the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer was released on Thursday. It is interesting to mention that Kriti plays the character of a robot in the film.

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor plays the role of a robot scientist who builds a highly intelligent female robot, Sifra. In the film, he falls in love with the robot, character essayed by Kriti Sanon. Eventually, they get married after a number of twists and turns.

Notably, Sifra is the acronym for “Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation.”

The trailer of “Teri baaton mein aisa….” shows chaos and promises to be a high-voltage family entertainer for its audience.

The lead of the film took to their official handles on Instagram to share the trailer of the film. Shahid Kapoor wrote, “Get ready to experience the biggest family entertainer of the year! #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya in cinemas this valentine’s week, 9th February, 2024!”

Earlier on Wednesday, Kriti Sanon had taken to her official Instagram handle and shared a poster of the upcoming film.

Backed by Jio Studios and Maddock Films, the film is set to hit the theatre screens on February 9, 2024. The drama has been penned by Amit joshi and Arashana Sah. Take a look at the trailer of “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya” here: