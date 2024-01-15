Trailer of “Fighter” is finally OUT, combines action with wave of patriotism

The trailer of much awaited film “Fighter” is finally out. The Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor starrer film promises to be a thrilling experience for the audience. The film takes on a narrative with the “Air Dragons” unit of the Indian Air Force.

The trailer of the upcoming film is filled with scenes of war in the air, great dialogues, and a star-studded cast. Makers of the film remain hopeful that the movie will live up to the hype that has been set.

The trailer of “Fighter” shows the squad members undertaking a mission to safeguard the skies of the nation, by battling with the existing threats. The theme of the trailer screams courage and sacrifices.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film comes with a star-studded cast as well. Apart from the leading duo, the film feaures Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Shaikh, among others in key roles.

“Fighter” is presented by Viacom18 Studios in partnership with Marflix Pictures. The film is set to hit the theatre screens on January 25, 2024. It promises to be a cinematic brilliance with heavy action and the wave of patriotism.

If “Fighter” will be able to keep the audience on the edge of their seats till the end or not; it is yet to be seen!

Take a look at the trailer of “Fighter” here: