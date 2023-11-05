‘Tiger 3’ advance booking opens: Shows from 6 am to midnight, Check prices

Mumbai: Yash Raj Films has initiated advance bookings for the much-anticipated spy thriller, ‘Tiger 3,’ featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in load roles. This action-packed film, set to release on Diwali, will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

‘Tiger 3’ marks the third instalment in the film series that commenced with ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ in 2012 and was followed by ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ in 2017.

Several multiplexes are offering a broad range of showtimes for ‘Tiger 3,’ as per BookMyShow. In Mumbai, the earliest screening can be found at PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel, commencing at 6.05 am on Sunday, November 12.

For those celebrating Diwali, the final screening is scheduled at 11:55 pm on various 2D screens, just five minutes before midnight.

Ticket prices for ‘Tiger 3’ exhibit a wide spectrum. They start at Rs 120 for the morning show at 10:30 am at Bharat Cineplex, Kurla (W) in Mumbai on November 12 and can go up to ₹1,600 for the IMAX screenings during the evening and night at PVR INOX: Palladium Palladium, Lower Parel, Mumbai, on the same date.

Salman Khan, discussing the film, mentioned, “The action in Tiger 3 is raw, realistic yet spectacular. It is simply out of the world. What I love about the Tiger franchise is that the hero is presented as the larger-than-life Hindi film hero who can take on an army of people with his bare hands! He is okay to shed blood and still keep standing till everyone around him is finished,” as quoted by ANI.

He also expressed that the audience loves the ‘Tiger 3’ trailer because of its “mad moments of outrageous action.”