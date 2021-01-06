This Beautiful Actress Was Seen Riding A Bullet On Roads Of Jaisalmer; Watch Video Here

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon fulfilled her dream of ridding a bike and shared the happy news with her fans by sharing a video on social media.

In the video, the actress was seen riding a motorbike with a smile on her face while the song Hairat from the 2010 film Anjaana Anjaani was playing in the background.

“Four wheels… Move the body…Two wheels…Move the soul.. P.S. I always wanted to ride a bike with this song playing in the background!” Kriti captioned the clip.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)



The actress is all set to start shooting for the upcoming film Bachchan Pandey starring Akshay Kumar.

She has also finished shooting for her next with actor Rajkummar Rao for Abhishek Jain’s upcoming comedy Second Innings. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia, and is scheduled to release next year.

Kriti’s other upcoming film is Mimi, Laxman Utekar’s film that casts her as a young surrogate mother alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak.

(inputs from IANS)