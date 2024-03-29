“The Sabarmati Report” teaser out: Vikrant Massey investigates Godhra train burning incident of 2002

The teaser of ‘The Sabarmati Report’ featuring Vikrant Massey, Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna is out now. In In the film, the lead role are seen investigating into the Godhra train burning incident that occurred in 2002.

It is worth mentioning here that the movie is based on a real life fire incident that occurred in the Sabarmati Express on February 27, 2002, killing several people. The teaser promises to reveal the truth that has apparently been hidden for 22 years.

In the teaser, Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra are seen as media people, who are reporting on the incident. Sharing the teaser on his official Instagram handle, Vikrant Massey wrote, “An event that shook the nation. Turned into an incident that changed Indian history forever. Presenting the #TheSabarmatiReport, in cinemas on 3rd May, 2024.”

The movie has been directed by Ranjan Chadel and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohar. It has been presented by the Balaji Motion Pictures and Vikir Films Production. The film is all set to hit the cinemas on May 3, 2024.

Vikrant Massey was last seen in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘12th Fail’, based on the real-life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. He next has ‘Yaar Jigri’, ‘Sector 36’, and ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ in the pipeline.