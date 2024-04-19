Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” out, lyrics leave fans in love

American pop singer Taylor Swift has released her most-anticipated album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ today (April 19). This is her 11th era album. After being released, Swifties (Taylor Swift’s fans) are unable to contain their excitement and shared their reviews on their respective X handles.

Notably, Swift announced her album during the Grammys. However, Taylor is yet to release the music videos of the songs included in ‘The Tortured Poets Department’.

Taylor Swift took to her official Instagram handle and shared a teaser of the video. She shared the clip with a caption that read, “At this hearing, I stand before my fellow members of The Tortured Poets Department with a summary of my findings. Album tonight. Fortnight music video tomorrow at 8pm et.”

It is worth mentioning here that the ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ album comprises 16 songs. The album’s first single is ‘Fortnight’ features American singer and rapper Post Malone.

‘The Tortured Poets Department’ tracklist includes ‘Fortnight’ (feat. Post Malone), ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, ‘My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys’, ‘Down Bad’, ‘So Long, London’, ‘But Daddy I Love Him’, ‘Fresh Out the Slammer’ and ‘Florida!!!’ (featuring Florence + The Machine)

The other tracks include: ‘Guilty as Sin?’, ‘Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?’, ‘I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)’, ‘loml’, ‘I Can Do It With a Broken Heart’, ‘The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived’, ‘The Alchemy’, ‘Clara Bow’ and Bonus Track: ‘The Manuscript’.