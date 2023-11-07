Tara Sutaria confirms her relationship status amid Kartik Aaryan and Abhimanyu Dassani rumors

Actress Tara Sutaria has put an end to the speculations about her relationship status. The actress, who was previously in a relationship with Adar Jain (more on that later), has officially stated that she is “single.” This declaration comes in the wake of recent photographs showing Tara exiting a restaurant with Kartik Aaryan, sparking rumors and fan curiosity.

During an interview with News18, Tara Sutaria was asked to address some of the most searched questions about her, including, “Is Tara Sutaria in a relationship?” To this, the actress promptly responded, “I am not.” She is currently occupied with promoting her upcoming film, “Apurva,” and discussed how she handles such rumors. Tara expressed, “I have the coolest parents in the world. They come to my room in the morning when I’m asleep, having read all of this. We have a good laugh over a cup of tea when we hear about me being paired with X, Y, or Z. This has been happening even before my first film was released. It’s pretty exciting, yeah.”

It’s worth noting that there were also reports linking Tara to Abhimanyu Dassani. These rumors began circulating after a video emerged of the two leaving Sanjana Sanghi’s birthday party, where Abhimanyu planted a kiss on Tara’s cheek before posing for the paparazzi.

In the same interview, Tara Sutaria remarked, “I must say what people write is very cool. I wish in real life, maybe I was paired with all these people, but it’s really not true. But it’s fun. One week there were three pairings, and I was like, ‘Wow, this is too good.'” Tara’s co-star from “Apurva,” Abhishek Banerjee, interjected, suggesting that readers should check the newspapers regularly for updates on Tara Sutaria’s relationships, adding, “Guys, every morning you will get something.”

Before, Tara Sutaria had been in a relationship with Adar Jain, who is Kareena Kapoor’s cousin. She made their relationship Instagram official on Adar Jain’s birthday in 2020, posting a heartfelt message and referring to him as her “favorite person,” saying, “Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favorite person.”