Tamannaah Bhatia roped in for Nikkhil Advani’s action movie ‘Vedaa’

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has joined actors John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh in Nikkhil Advani's next directorial 'Vedaa'.

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has joined actors John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh in Nikkhil Advani’s next directorial ‘Vedaa’.

A high-octane action-drama, ‘Vedaa’ recently commenced its shoot in Rajasthan. Eyeing a theatrical window in 2024, the movie is said to feature never-before seen sequences.

Tamannaah will be seen in a crucial role, outlining an important arc of the movie.

Excited about the collaboration, Tamannaah said: “I’ve always admired the way Nikkhil tells his stories. He has a knack and this ability of his is extremely endearing. John and I also get to work together for the first time ever. It definitely will be exciting to see what my character will bring in!”

Nikkhil added: “Tamannaah has always given sensational performances. When I approached her to play this special role, I was delighted that she immediately trusted my vision for this film. My team and I are thrilled to have her with us.”

‘Vedaa’ is directed by Nikkhil Advani and written by Aseem Arora, and is produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment.

