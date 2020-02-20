Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee: ‘Being daddy’s girl made things easy, difficult for Amrita’

By IANS
Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu, who currently awaits the release of “Thappad”, shared an interesting post about the importance of parents support in shaping an individual’s life, especially that of a woman’s.

Taapsee on Thursday took to Twitter, where she shared a still from the film, posting a picture of herself along with her onscreen father Kumud Mishra.

She captioned it: “Being daddy’s girl is what made things easy/difficult fr Amrita (Taapsee’s character). The fact she thought her partner will be someone like her father got her expectations soar high but when they crashed, he was there to hold her from falling. Witness this beautiful father daughter relationship #Thappad.”

The film directed by Anubhav Sinha also stars actors Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi and Ram Kapoor.

“Thappad” is scheduled to open on February 28.

