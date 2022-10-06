Taali: Sushmita Sen shares first look as transgender activist Gauri Sawant

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen took to her social media today to announce her upcoming web series ‘Taali,’ In the series, she will be playing the transgender activist Gauri Sawant. In her post, the the Aarya actress shared the first look from the show, and mentioned that she was ‘proud and privileged’ to bring Sawant’s story to the screen.

She captioned the post, “Nothing makes me prouder & more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person & of bringing her story to the world!! Here’s to life & to everyone’s right to live it with dignity!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

Activist Gauri Sawant is the founder of Sakhi Char Chowghi Trust, an NGO that provides counselling to transgender people and promotes safe sex.

Taali will be helmed by Marathi filmmaker Ravi Jadhav. The six-episode series will picturize Sawant’s life, her struggles and obstacles in becoming India’s first transgender mother. It will also focus on the emotional mother-daughter bond as well.