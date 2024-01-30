Suriya and Jyotika enjoy romantic vacation in Finland amid divorce rumors

Amid divorce rumors of South cinemas stars Suriya and Jyotika, the couple were seen being on a lovely vacation to Finland.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Jyotika has shared a video showing the couple enjoying a delightful vacation in Finland. In the clip, various endearing moments during their romantic getaway and the couple exploring different parts of the snowy country has been compiled.

The video has been accompanied with a caption that read, “Life is like a rainbow. Let’s start discovering its colours… Found my white.”

Earlier, there were rumours that Jyotika has moved to Mumbai over alleged issue with Suriya’s family. However, later the actress clarified that she relocated due to her parent’s health issue and the relocation was temporary.

The actress also said that Suriya is very supportive husband. “He wants me to be happy, and he prioritizes the well-being of our kids. He is someone with big perspectives,” she said.

Work wise, the actress was last seen in Jeo Baby’s Kaathal – The Core (2023), while Suriya’s last movie was Pandiraj’s Etharkkum Thunindhavan (2022).

