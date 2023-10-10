Sunny Deol to play Hanuman in Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Ramayana’!

Ramayana, the mythological epic is to be made by Nitesh Tiwari, this news is making the rounds for the last few months.

Reportedly, while Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi have been roped in to play the two leading roles, Ram and Seeta in the upcoming film, some media reports recently said that talk is underway over Sunny Deol to play the role of Hanuman in the film.

The movie will be shot in 2024. Reportedly, the makers have approached Sunny Deol to play the role of Lord Hanuman in the movie.

It is to be noted that Sunny Deol is in demand following the big success of ‘Gadar 2’.