Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika liplock in ‘Animal’ poster, song to release tomorrow

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film ‘Animal’ has been generating significant buzz in the entertainment world. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, the movie is gearing up for a highly anticipated release on December 1. The excitement continues to build as the film’s makers released a latest poster on October 10.

Apart from which, yet another big reveal is that the song ‘Hua Main’ from ‘Animal’ is set to drop on October 11. This has further created a lot of anticipation among fans. Accompanying this announcement was the release of a brand new poster of ‘Animal’ featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in an intimate moment.

The duo was seen engaged in a liplock. The poster also shows the actors inside a helicopter with their headsets on. This hints at an intriguing storyline.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor, who plays a pivotal role in the film, took to his official Instagram handle to share this exciting update. He revealed that the song ‘Hua Main’ will be available in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malyalam, and Kannada.

The on-screen pairing of Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Animal’ marks a fresh and exciting collaboration that has heightened the curiosity among fans. With the release of ‘Hua Main’ just round the corner, expectations are running high for this song. The song from ‘Animal’ promises to be a musical treat for its audience.

‘Animal’ is Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s second Bollywood venture after ‘Kabir Singh.’ The film is all set to make a grand entry into the theatres on December 1. Initially slated for an August release, the film’s date was shifted due to a clash with other major releases.

With a stellar cast and backing from T-series, Cine1 studios, and Bhadrakali Pictures, ‘Animal’ is shaping up to be a big breaking in Bollywood. Stay tunes for the release of ‘Hua Main’ and the grand premiere of ‘Animal’ on December 1.

Take a look at the new poster of ‘Animal’ here’: