Suhani Bhatnagar, who played the role of child Babita Phogat in Dangal dies at 19

Bollywood child actor Suhani Bhatnagar, who played the role of child Babita Phogat in the movie Dangal starring Aamir Khan, has passed away on Saturday morning. She was 19-year-old.

As per the reports, the cause of her death is yet to be known. However, reports suggest that a few time back, Suhani met with an accident, which resulted in a fracture in her leg. Reportedly, the medication she took during the treatment caused side effect, which ultimately led to accumulation of fluid in her body.

She has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi for quite some time. She used to live in sector 17 in Faridabad. As per reports, she will be cremated at the Ajronda crematorium in Sector 15 of Faridabad.

Suhani was not that active in social media platforms. She last posted her image on social media in November 2023.

After Dangal, Suhani took a break from acting as she wanted to concentrate on her studies. Dangal is the biographical sports film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao under Aamir Khan Productions.

Dangal featured Aamir as Mahavir Singh Phogat, an amateur wrestler who trains his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to become India’s first world-class female wrestlers. The movie was released in 2016. Actresses Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra portrayed the adult versions of the two Phogat sisters. Meanwhile, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar their younger versions.