Suhana Khan buys first property in Alibaug worth Rs 12.91 crore

Being the daughter of Global star Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana has always lived like a princess. From designer handbags to branded footwear, the actress always had an eye for expensive yet stylish things. But this time she made a big purchase.

As per reports, Suhana Khan has recently purchased three lavish row houses in Thal village, near Alibaug and Kihim Beach. The property that she bought was 1.5 acres, with 2,218 square feet, which almost cost her 12.91 crore. As per the registration deed, which describes the actress as an ‘agriculturalist’.

Suhana purchased the land from three sisters, Anjali, Rekha, and Priya Khot, who inherited the land from their parents and have paid a stamp duty of Rs. 77.46 lakh. The property has been registered under the name Déjà vu Farm Pvt. Ltd., with Gauri Khan’s mother and sister, Savita and Namita Chibber, as directors.

Shah Rukh Khan too has a lavish sea facing property in Alibaug and often hosts parties for friends and family. It also has a helipad along with a swimming pool.

On the work front, Suhana will be seen on screen for the first time in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The star kid also became the brand ambassador of the New York-based beauty brand Maybelline. The announcement was made official after Suhana’s first media event in Mumbai.