Suchitra Krishnamoorthi sheds light on her broken marriage with director Shekhar Kapoor

Actor-Singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi recently opened up on her broken marriage with ex-husband Shekhar Kapoor. She even called him of being ‘unfaithful’ in marriage. Krishnamoorthi and Kapoor got married back in 1999 and called their marriage off in 2007.

Krishnamoorthi is well known for her portrayal in the film ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’, opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Recalling the days of her married life, she said that she was ready to call it quits in the first year of marriage itself. During that time, she had received an admission offer letter from Berklee school of music. She had made up her mind to join Berklee but she got pregnant with her daughter, Kaveri.

Suchitra’s blooming acting career was cut short by her then husband as he did not want her to continue acting after post marriage. She said that she was a full-time mom for 20 years and she has no complaints about it. She said that Shekhar Kapoor was unfaithful towards her during their marriage, leading to disturbances in their marriage. She also made it a point to mention that according to her, marriages do not break due to infidelity but because of lack of respect for each other.

Often in interviews, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has been seen openly showing her dislikeness towards Bollywood fame, Preity Zinta. Krishnamoorthi has apparently blamed Zinta for her failed marriage. Recently in another interview, she mentioned that even after over 15 years of her divorce, she has still not been able to forgive or forget Preity Zinta.

The actor-singer was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s show, ‘The Guilty Minds’, in 2022.