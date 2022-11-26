‘Squid Game’ Star O Yeong-su Charged With Sexual Harassment In Korea

Popular K-drama ‘Squid Game’ actor O Yeong-su has been charged with sexual harassment, South Korean judicial said on Friday. Reportedly, the 78-year-old touched a woman inappropriately in 2017. However, the actor has denied the allegations. as reported by the local media.

O Yeong-su became the first Korean actor to win a Golden Globe award for best supporting actor in the Netflix’s hit series earlier this year.

The alleged victim filed a complaint against the Mr. Yeong-su in December 2021, but the case was closed in April 2022 in support of the actor. Meanwhile, according to a report in BBC, the authorities have reopened the case. Following this, the 78-year-old has now been charged without detention.

On being questioned by the prosecutors, he denied the allegation. In his statement Mr. Yeong-su said to Korean news broadcaster JTBC, “I just held her hand to guide the way around the lake.”

He further added, “I apologised because (the person) said she wouldn’t make a fuss about it but it doesn’t mean that I admit the charges.”

After the sexual misconduct charge came to surface, Seoul’s culture ministry decided to stop broadcasting a government commercial featuring Mr Yeong-su.

O Yeong-su has been acting for more than 50 years now, but he gained popularity worldwide after playing an intense role in ‘Squid Game’ in that aired first in September 2021. He played the oldest participant in the survival competition.

Apart from that, Mr. Yeong-su has played the role of King Lear in the eponymous play and an appearance in the South Korean TV series ‘Chocolate’.