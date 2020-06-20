Sonakshi Sinha quits Twitter citing negativity: She had 15.9 million followers

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha quit Twitter on Saturday in order to “stay away from negativity”. Also quitting the microblogging site on the same day was actor Saqib Saleem. He cited bullying, hatred and lack of kindness as reasons.

“The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity. And nowhere more of that than Twitter these days. Chalo I’m off– deactivating my account. Bye guys, peace out. Aag lage basti mein… mein apni masti mein! Bye Twitter,” Sonakshi Sinha wrote on Instagram on Saturday evening.

At the time of quitting, Sonakshi Sinha had 15.9 million followers on Twitter. She often interacted directly with her fans through #SonaSays sessions.

Netizens are speculating the reason for the actress’s decision could have to do with the severe trolling she faced after she shared a post expressing her grief and condolence over the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sonakshi is the daughter of Bollywood veteran Shatrughan Sinha and Sushant’s demise has once again stirred the debate on the alleged practice of nepotism and preferential treatment towards star kids in the industry. Sonakshi, like many other star kids, has been trolled on social media even as the subject is hotly discussed.