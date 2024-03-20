Shreyas Talpade returns Welcome to The Jungle set after heart attack, says he have a mixed feeling

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade has returned to set of his upcoming movie “Welcome to The Jungle” after recovering from heart attack. While speaking about it, the actor said he had mixed feelings while stepped into the set.

In a recent interview, Shreyas thanked his co-stars Akshay Kumar and Ahmed Khan for being there by his family’s side during the critical situation. Revealing about his feeling, he said that it was scary for him to go back on the sets of Welcome to The Jungle where he suffered the cardiac arrest.

“I was happy to be back on set, but at the same time, there was this little bit of nervous energy in me that ‘is everything okay? Will I be okay?’ I kept checking my heart rate on my watch. Once I was past that, I started shooting,” he said.

He further said that he has resumed work after two and a half months and his doctor has advised him to go slow, and do his normal shoots, and dialogues but avoid heavier stuff like action for the next six months.

It is worth mentioning here that the actor suffered heart attack on December 14, 2023 and underwent angioplasty.

Speaking about his health condition, Shreyas said to Times of India that while he was returning home, he felt breathless and experienced pain in his left arm. He thought it to be a muscle pain as he was working rigorously. However, situation worsened when he was on his way to home.

The actor’s wife, Deepti noticed the condition to be unusual and rushed him to the hospital. Shreyas felt his face go numb and he then passed out at the gate of the hospital. People present at the scene rushed to them and took them inside.

“The doctors gave CPR, electric shock, following which I revived. I was clinically dead. It was a massive cardiac arrest,” Shreyas said.

The actor also revealed that one of his had a 100 per cent blockage, while another had 99 per cent blockage, due to which a stent had to be placed via angioplasty.