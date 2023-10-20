Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra sparks divorce rumours, writes ‘We have separated’ on X

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra, has taken to social media to announce his separation. Without explicitly mentioning Shilpa, Kundra shared on his social media account that, “We have separated and kindly request you to give us time during this difficult period.”

We have separated and kindly request you to give us time during this difficult period 🙏💔 — Raj Kundra (@onlyrajkundra) October 19, 2023

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty are a well-known couple in the entertainment industry. They tied the knot in 2009 and have two children together, Viaan and Samisha.

It’s noteworthy that Shilpa Shetty has not made a similar announcement on her social media platforms. This news comes after Raj unveiled the trailer for his debut film, UT69, in which he will be playing the lead role. The movie revolves around his experiences during his time in jail.

Notably. Raj Kundra recently became emotional while discussing his jail time in connection with the 2021 porn scandal at the trailer launch of his biopic, UT69. He was the prime accused in the case and had spent time in jail before being granted bail. Following his release on bail, Raj Kundra has often been seen concealing his face behind a mask.