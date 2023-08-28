Shilpa Shetty enjoys her cheat day, eats Ragda pattice, Desserts at Chembur shop

Popular Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, known for her love of both food and fitness, often shares inspiring videos of her yoga and exercise routines to stay healthy in body and mind. But what caught everyone’s attention recently was her delightful cheat day adventure in Mumbai.

In a heartwarming video, Shilpa Shetty was spotted relishing some mouthwatering desserts at a sweet shop in Chembur, Mumbai, alongside a close friend. The video begins with the actress indulging in sweet treats like milk cake and mava cake. She couldn’t resist trying her favorite dish from the shop, ragda pattice, and encouraged her friend to savor it too, exclaiming, ‘Try this pattice, it’s delicious!’

This rare sighting of a celebrity like Shilpa Shetty enjoying street food in Mumbai like a local created quite a buzz in town.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in the action-comedy film “Nikamma,” directed by Sabbir Khan. Her upcoming project, “Sukhee,” features her alongside Amid Sadh and Kusha Kapila. In this film, Shilpa will portray the role of a Punjabi housewife who, after two decades, heads to Delhi with her friends to attend a school reunion. Fans are eagerly awaiting this new cinematic venture from the beloved actress.