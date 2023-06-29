Sharman Joshi, Mona Singh promote new OTT series Kafas

Kafas hit the OTT platforms, the entire crew including ace actors Sharman Joshi and Mona Singh attended the drama’s promotion in Mumbai.

Entertainment
By Sudeshna Panda 0
kafas
Pic Credits: ANI

Mumbai (ANI): The new drama series Kafas hit the OTT platforms this week, the entire crew including ace actors Sharman Joshi and Mona Singh attended the drama’s promotion in Mumbai.

The drama that is directed by Sahil Sangha and written by Karan Sharma, touches on a common but not-so-talked-about issue in the film industry, which makes it an interesting watch.

Stressing the importance of the issue, co-stars Sharman Joshi and Mona Singh opened up on the drama and urged the people to watch it. “The story is amazing. I loved the story as soon as I read it,” said actor Sharman Joshi.

“Fortunately, everything went well. We received a lot of positive messages and love. It feels good after receiving such love,” the actor added while interacting with the media.

“The credit for us getting onboard goes to the casting director. Before this, no one ever thought to put us together. But we matched perfectly,” said Mona Singh.

We touched a very sensitive topic that affects society. It is our moral duty to pick such projects. We received a lot of positive response from even the senior journalists,” Singh added at the media conference.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna Begins Shoot For Allu Arjun-Starrer ‘Pushpa 2’

You might also like
Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna begins shoot for Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2’

Entertainment

Ravi Kishan’s daughter Ishita Shukla joins defence forces under Agnipath Scheme

Entertainment

Tum Kya Mile song out! Ranveer, Alia gives Yash Chopra vibes

Entertainment

Kangana, Sandeep Singh come together for unnamed mega-budget film for 2024

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans