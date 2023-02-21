Shahid and Mira’s cute moment during Sid Kiara’s wedding

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput are one of the most loved couples in B’town. The duo never misses an opportunity to captivate fans with their adorable photos. The two are frequently seen posting mushy pictures to their respective social media accounts. Today, we have our hands on yet another unseen but extremely adorable picture of the couple that Mira shared.

On Monday, February 20, Mira took to her Instagram handle and dropped a random picture with husband Shahid Kapoor. In the snap, Mira was seen wearing a pink saree, with an embellished blouse and magnificent earrings. She is getting mehendi done on one hand as Shahid, who is seen donning a stylish cream-colored kurta with pyjamas, is holding her other hand. Sharing the picture, Mira wrote “Hi” with a red heart.

The picture was clicked during Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding festivities in Jaisalmer. For the mehendi, Mira wore a stunning number from the shelves of designer Manish Malhotra. Later, Mira Rajpur was also seen attending their reception, which was held in Mumbai for all the fraternity friends and relatives.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor last appeared in the web series “Farzi.” The show, which was directed by Raj and DK, received acclaim from both viewers and critics. Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, and Vijay Sethupathi also had important roles.