Shahid Kapoor surprises fans during re-release of Jab We Met after 16 years

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer blockbuster ‘Jab We Met” was an iconic romantic comedy in the history of Bollywood. The movie released in 2017 was helmed by Imtiaz Ali and had several hit dialogues and scenes which will create buzz and make rounds on the internet.

The film was re-released on screens on the occasion of Valentine’s week 2023. Crowds entering the theatres in masses to see the film all over again. Fans flocked to the theaters to enjoy the epic romance of Aditya and Geet after 16 years. Videos from theatres have been going viral as fans enjoy Imtiaz Ali’s romantic comedy. Among all the frenzy, Shahid Kapoor surprised the fans with his unplanned appearance.

He shared the video on Instagram, in which the actor walked quietly into a theatre in Mumbai, crashed the film, hooted, cheered, and took selfies with the fans, leaving everyone in the theatre in awe. Many fans shook hands with the actor and tried interacting with them, to which Shahid Kapoor politely obliged. He captioned the clip and wrote, “Jab We Met 16 years later.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Earlier, Shahid Kapoor was in news due to a viral video making rounds on the internet where the actor was dancing to his popular song “Mauja hi Mauja” in front of the screens. A Twitter user shared the video and wrote, “After almost 16 years #Jab we met in #Valentinesweek is running houseful without any promotions in social media, speaks volumes of a cult romantic video. @shahidkapoor bro does check relations of public in theater, u will love it.” Shahid replied, “Too special.”

“Jab we met” was declared a blockbuster. The film tells the story of a feisty Punjabi girl. Geet Dhillon, who was sent off track when she bumps into a depressed Mumbai businessman, Aditya Kashyap, on an overnight train to Delhi. While attempting to get back on board when he alights at a station shop, both left stranded in the middle of nowhere. And their love story begins.

