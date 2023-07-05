Shah Rukh Khan seen in Mumbai airport after reports of accident in US

Shah Rukh Khan has come back to India & spotted in Mumbai airport after reports of his accident in US started doing rounds on the Internet.

Entertainment
By IANS 0
Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai airport
(Image Courtesy: ANI)

Mumbai:  Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has come back to India and was spotted in the Mumbai airport after reports of his accident in the US started doing the rounds on the Internet.

Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared a video of Shah Rukh exiting the airport with his entourage. Shutterbugs were seen asking him about his health.

The superstar was seen in denim paired with navy blue sweatshirt, sneakers, baseball cap and sunglasses . He walked from the airport to his car.

On Tuesday, reports of Shah Rukh’s accident started doing the rounds. He recently got injured in the US and had to undergo a minor surgery. The actor was shooting for an undisclosed project in Los Angeles, California where he sustained an injury to his nose.

As per media reports, SRK was immediately rushed to the hospital where his team was informed that the injury will require a minor surgical intervention to stop the bleeding. After the surgery, the ‘Pathaan’ actor was spotted with a bandage on his nose.

SRK is currently in Mumbai back at his home and is recovering. This is not SRK’s first brush with an injury. The actor, who is known to be extremely passionate about his work has suffered many injuries in the past and required surgical assistance including the one for his back, knee, ribs and even the arm. The actor shot for the promotional song of his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders wearing a sling in his arm.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kalinga TV (@kalingatv24x7)

