Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan trailer leaked online? Here’s the truth behind it

One of the most eagerly awaited films in recent memory is Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. After four-year hiatus, fans are eager to see actor SRK on the big screen again.The film, which is set to release on January 25, has not had its official trailer released yet. However, the trailer is scheduled to release on January 10th, but it seems a clip from the trailer has been released and is going viral on Twitter.

The short clip was shared by a Twitter user named, @kantaraout. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen beating thugs on a moving train. The leaked trailer is filled with action and a fight sequence performed by SRK and John. As soon as the video was out, it grabbed every headline and started to trend everywhere.

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen sporting the same type of hair as Pathaan, however, further inspection reveals that the footage has been significantly altered. So is it really the Pathaan trailer that has been leaked? Well, no. The video that is going viral across the globe is a clip from SRK’s most recent thumbs-up advertisement, in which he also appears in an action scene.

Fans immediately pointed out that these scenes were not from the movie when the video quickly went viral on social media.

Ye PATHAAN ka trailer nahi balki thumps ka add hai — kkriders (@AftabAl36599116) January 3, 2023

Itna famous ad de kr bewakoof banana chahte ho 😂 — Danish Afhaam 🇮🇳🤝✍️🏳️‍🌈⃠ (@MdDanis62072528) January 3, 2023