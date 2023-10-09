Shah Rukh Khan gets Y+ security cover after receiving death deaths

In recent news, the Maharashtra state government has issued orders to intensify the security of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to Y+ category. This comes after a written complaint highlighting death threats against the actor after the success of his recent movies, ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan.’

In response to the orders passed by the state government, the Inspector General of VIP Security (IG VIP Security) has upgraded Shah Rukh Khan’s security to the Y+ category. As per reports from reliable sources, this security service will be privately funded. All associated costs will be covered by the actor himself.

It is to be noted that this category of security id granted to individuals facing high threat perception. Under this enhanced security level, the actor will benefit from the deployment of six Personal Security Officers (PSOs) working in three shifts throughout the day. Additionally, five armed guards will also be deployed at his residence to ensure the actor’s safety.

It is worth mentioning that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan also enjoys a Y+ security since the time he received death threats from the gang of Lawrence Bishnoi.

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest movie, ‘Jawan’, has been a roaring success. It is crossed an impressive collection of Rs 1103.27 crore at the global box office. The film was released globally on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Helmed by Atlee, ‘Jawan’ has made history by becoming the first Hindi film to surpass the Rs 1100 crore mark globally.

‘Jawan’s, domestic performance has been equally remarkable as well. At the box office, it has garnered over Rs 733.37 crore. The film features SRK, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt are also seen in the film.

Apart from which, the film also features Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Mukhesh Chhabra, and Sunil Grover in important roles.