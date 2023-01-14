Shah Rukh Khan become fourth richest actor in the world, surpasses Tom Cruise

The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, has once again stood out! A list of the world’s wealthiest actors was made public on Twitter on January 8 by The World of Statistics on Sunday. The only Indian actor among the top ten richest actors in the world is Shah Rukh Khan.

With a staggering $770 million, he climbed to the fourth spot on the list, making him the fourth richest actor in the world. In addition to household names like Jerry Seinfeld: $1 Billion, Tyler Perry: $ 1Billion, Dwayne Johnson: $800 million, Tom Cruise $620 million, Jackie Chan: $620 million, George Clooney: $500 million, and Robert de Niro: $500 million.

It is not surprising as SRK lives in one of the costliest bungalows with his family. SRK’s house, Mannat, is reported to be priced at Rs 200 crore. On the other hand the actor’s vanity van itself is reported to be worth Rs 5 crores. It is said to be one of the most luxurious vanity vans in Bollywood.

He and his wife, Gauri Khan, also own one of the largest VFX studios and production companies in the country, Red Chillies Entertainment, which reportedly has an annual turnover of 500 crores.

The actor also has real estate investments all over the world. Shah Rukh Khan’s most valuable asset is his Park Lane residence in Central London.According to the news, the extravagant residence is also worth Rs 183 crore.His Dubai villa at Palm Jumeirah is another famous real estate investment. It’s called Jannat and costs around Rs 100 crore.

In addition, Shah Rukh owns a number of luxury cars, including a Bugatti Veyron ($14 million) and a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe ($7 million). Along with friend and actor Juhi Chawla, SRK owns the Kolkata Knight Riders, an IPL team. According to Sports Info, KKR’s brand value is estimated to be 104 million US dollars, or approximately Rs. 718 crores.

On the work front, SRK’s upcoming film is “Pathaan,” with Deepik Padukone and John Abraham. A brand new action sequence will feature them on screen. Pathaan is an action-packed, visually stunning production from Yash Raj Films that is part of Aditya Chopra’s affectionate spy universe. On January 25, 2023, Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan is scheduled to be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

In addition to “Pathaan,” he has two significant releases: “Jawan” by Atlee and “Dunki” by Rajkumar Hirani.