Pathaan trailer OUT: Shah Rukh Khan is back with his “Mehmaan Nawazi”, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham looks flawless

Finally, the much-awaited Pathaan trailer is out now. The Siddharth Anand film stars Shah Rukh Khan opposite Deepika Padukone, while John Abraham plays the antagonist. Shah Rukh Khan makes his much-anticipated comeback with Pathaan as the leading character. The film appears to be a gift for any SRK fan who has been waiting for him to wow us on the silver screen since 2018.

The Pathaan trailer, which will be released on January 25th, has just been released by the movie’s producers.

The trailer begins with the YRF spy universe logo with John Abraham using a bazooka and a voiceover by Dimple Kapadia explaining a private terror group’s mission against India. To fight him, there is Pathaan, who has to end his ‘Vanvaas’ (exile). In this scene, Shah Rukh plays Pathaan and begins to deliver some challenging dialogues such as “Party pathaan ke ghar rakhoge to mehmaan nawazi ke liye pathaaan toh ayega hi, aur pathaake bhi laayega,” as well as some action scenes. The trailer also shows Deepika as a soldier (like Pathaan) who asks Shah Rukh to team up with her. While John is shelling out major Dhoom, vibes as the antagonist.

YRF posted the trailer on Twitter as well, writing, ‘It doesn’t get BIGGER than this! Here’s the #pathaantrailer that you all have been waiting for! Celebrate #pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.”

Aditya Chopra’s much-awaited film Pathaan will be released on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The action movie is expected to break all opening-day records because audiences who haven’t seen Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen will flock to theatres on opening day.

Pathaan is experiencing a high level of euphoria and mania that has never been experienced before, particularly in recent times. Not just fans, but the entire film industry is eagerly waiting to witness the Shah Rukh Khan movie on January 25.

