‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ sets off social media chatter; Kiara is Netizens’ favourite

Mumbai: With ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ successfully following in the footsteps of yet another mid-budget movie (‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’) and all set to recover its budget, Netizens have been unanimous in their praise of Kiara Advani’s performance in the film.

The story of the film is centred on the relevant and sensitive subject of date rape and its aftermath, and Kiara enhances it with her performance, becoming the voice of abuised women.

The social media is brimming over with messages from cinephiles applauding the actress for having the sensibility and courage to portray the truth with so much soul.

Little wonder then that the Kiara-Kaartik Aryan-starrer has garnered a 7.1/10 audience rating on IMDb. At the box office, the film has made, according to trade sources, Rs 56.06 crore in nine days since its release on June 29, setting it on course to recover the money spent on it.

Applauding the acting prowess of Kiara, netizens couldn’t stop praising the emotional scenes.

Resonating with her emotional portrayal of her character, a user wrote: “Katha is an emotion, my heart went out to her, I felt so anxious watching her carry that heavy burden, her body language was uneasy and she was continuously fidgeting, hiding from everyone and herself.@advani_kiara this is your film #SatyaPremKiKatha is truly special.”

Another user complimented the actress saying: “It’s not every day that we get to see mainstream actors take on such roles. @advani_kiara, kudos to you for your sensitive, nuanced portrayal of Katha!Lovely to see you shine brighter with every film. You’ve set a new precedent. More power to you! #SatyaPremKiKatha.”

One more fan said: “#KiaraAdvani take a bow girl. From considering herself a victim to holding d sword n shield & getting ready to fight, development of Katha’s character, and the way u owned it all. From d grace to those panic attacks, its just u, who aced Katha soo beautifully#SatyaPremKiKatha.”

A true admirer of Kiara wrote: “#KiaraAdvani ‘s Katha refuses to leave me & it is Kiara’s performance that did the trick. It is a deeply touching performance & has registered Kiara among the leagues of the best we have right now in #Bollywood.She acted like a pro. I have been a huge fan since #MSDhoni S.”

A user wrote: “It really takes a lot of courage to play a character like katha, on this sensitive topic & @advani_kiara you did complete justice to this character! I hope after this all the Kathas out there get the strength to become the hero of their life! #KiaraAdvani #SatyaPremKiKatha.”

Complimenting Kiara Advani’s skills, one user wrote: “The thing about her that amazes me is her eyes make u feel her emotions make u feel pain & u will start crying when she cries u instantly feel a connect to her character for realI feel so proud & happy seeing the growth of Kiara Advani as an actorThankyou for choosing Katha.”

Particularly highlighting a scene, one user said: “Just watched #SatyaPremKiKatha. Performances were spectacular from everyone — but extra credit to Kiara. Her panic attack scene was fantastic and got me emotional. This was truly HER film and I’m so happy she got to shine! #KiaraAdvani #KartikAaryan @advani_kiara.”

One more user wrote: “Kiara Advani as Katha left me genuinely speechless the change of expressions and the way she expressed so many emotions throughout the movie even tho her character was so complex is just applause worthy outstanding performance.