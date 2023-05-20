‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ makers celebrate Kartik-Kiara on ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ anniversary

New Delhi: A day after dropping the teaser for the musical romance ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, the film’s makers released a romantic poster of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani on the first anniversary of their previous big outing together, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.

Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures ensured that the audience got to see the poster on the same day as when ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ was released in 2022.

The film brought the hit pair to the big screen for the first time and went on to gross Rs 266.88 crore at the box office (2022’s fourth highest grosser) in a year when Bollywood was struggling to get footfalls.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ will be released in theatres on June 29. It is the first film where Kartik Aaryan and Sajid Nadiadwala are collaborating. Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak are playing key roles in the film.