Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan fled to his Panvel farmhouse for his birthday with his family. He cut a cake at midnight and spoke to the media gathered outside his farmhouse to cover his birthday.

The much loved actor advised his fans to follow the Covid protocols that is made for everyone’s safety and not to spread it.

When Salman was asked about his new movie ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’, the actor gave importance to people’s safety. He said that he is not sure about the release date of the movie because it’s still not clear that when the public will go to theatres safely and be able to afford to spend for entertainment.