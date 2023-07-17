Salman Khan Issues Notice against Fake Casting Calls Under His Name

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has issued a warning against individuals falsely claiming association with him or his production banner Salman Khan Films (SKF) for casting purposes. In an official notice shared on Instagram, Salman Khan emphasized that neither he nor his company is currently involved in any casting for films and urged the public to exercise caution.

The notice captioned “Official Notice!” clearly stated that Salman Khan Films has not hired any casting agents for their future projects. The warning also advised recipients not to trust any emails or messages received regarding casting opportunities under Salman Khan’s name or SKF. It further emphasized that legal action would be taken against any party found misusing Mr. Khan’s or SKF’s name without authorization.

Established in 2011 by Salman Khan, Salman Khan Films has produced several successful movies, including “Bajrangi Bhaijaan,” “Hero,” “Dabangg 3,” “Antim: The Final Truth,” and “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.” The production company is well-regarded in the industry and continues to make significant contributions to Indian cinema.

Salman Khan’s upcoming project, “Tiger 3,” featuring Katrina Kaif, has already generated considerable excitement among fans. However, amidst the anticipation surrounding the film, it is important for the public to remain vigilant and verify any casting claims or offers directly from legitimate sources.