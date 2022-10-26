Salman Khan attends Aayush Sharma’s birthday party post dengue

New Delhi: Salman Khan’s brother-in-law and Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma celebrated his 32nd birthday today. To commemorate this special occasion, the actor kept a grand party at his house and invited many film stars. Pictures and videos of the grand party are going viral on social media. Meanwhile, Aayush Sharma’s cake-cutting video has surfaced on the internet.

In this video, Aayush is seen cutting a cake with his two children Ahil and Ayat. Everyone is seen singing Happy Birthday song for Aayush. After cutting the cake, Aayush Sharma is first seen feeding a cake slice to the ‘Dabangg’ hero Salman Khan. This clearly shows how much Ayush Sharma adores Salman Khan. Notably, it was Salman Khan who made Aayush’s debut as an actor in the film industry.

Although The ‘Wanted’ star is fine now, lately there were reports that Salman Khan has been caught with dengue. After recovering from this illness, he appeared at his brother-in-law’s party for the first time. Many new artists like Shehnaaz Kaur Gill and Palak Tiwari also attended Aayush’s birthday party. The members of the Khan family were also seen enjoying this party.

It is to be noted here that Aayush Sharma, who made his Bollywood debut with ‘Loveyatri’ and enthralled the audience recently with the film ‘Antim- The Final Truth’, will soon be seen in action-adventure film ‘#AS-03’. The actor may have acted in lesser films but has left a mark of his superb acting.