Alia Bhatt delivers electrifying performance on Naatu Naatu song at Zee Cine Awards: Watch

Actress Alia Bhatt returned to the stage after a long absence to dance to some of her films’ hit songs, including RRR’s Naatu Naatu. She gave an electrifying performance at the Zee Cine Awards 2023 on Sunday night. The actress donned a stunning white saree and performed an energetic dance on stage, along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana.

On the dance floor, the Khurrana brothers and Alia are seen performing the Naatu Naatu hook steps. Netizens were impressed to see her dancing, just four months after giving birth to her and Ranbir’s daughter Raha.

Watch the video here:

this woman had a baby just 4 months ago and look at her ??? there is no one in comparison of alia bhatt truly the greatest pic.twitter.com/Sf8gICfvjc — (@alfiyastic) February 26, 2023

Alia Bhatt won two awards for her performance in her 2022 films “Gangubai Kathiawadi” and “Darlings.”

A fan tweeted on the video of Alia dancing on stage to Naatu Naatu’s Hindi version, Naacho Naacho, “Look at this woman, who gave birth to a baby four months ago. In reality, Alia Bhatt is superior to everyone.” Another one tweeted, ‘This woman had a baby just 4 months ago and look at her??? There is no one in comparison of Alia Bhatt… truly the greatest.”

The RRR song Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Best Original Song at the 2023 Academy Awards. The song won the best original song category at the 2023 Golden Globes. It was composed by veteran music director M. M. Keeravani and penned by Kala Bhairavi and Rahul Sipligunj.