Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani first look unveiled

The most anticipated movie of 2023 Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh is all set to hit the big screen on July 28 this year. While fans have been eagerly waiting for the film’s trailer, the makers have surprised everyone with the first look of the flick.

The movie poster serves to introduce the lead characters of the film, Rocky, which will be played by Ranveer Singh, and Rani, which will be played by Alia Bhatt. The celebratory poster of the two is a treat for the eyes.

The first promo pic shows Ranveer Singh in a classy and fancy avatar, which resembles his true self quite a lot. He can be seen dressed in a golden ensemble, shades, and a statement neckpiece. He also sports a dramatic black leather jacket.

Sharing the post, the director of the film Karan Johar wrote, “An absolute ‘heartthrob’, who wears his own heart on his sleeve – meet Rocky, RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, in cinemas 28th July 2023.”

The second poster introduced Alia Bhatt as Rani. The caption of the post read, “Ladies & gentlemen, the queen is here to steal your hearts – meet Rani!” It shows the actress as the diva that she is as she flaunts her look with a bindi complimenting her attire.

Not just that the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director dropped the first look of the lead couple together following the first two posters. The latest poster shows Alia and Ranveer stealing the show with their sizzling chemistry. The newest poster shares pictures of the couple in matching outfits.

Sharing the post, Karan Johar wrote, “It’s Rocky & Rani’s world & you’re about to live in it! BUT stay tuned, because you’re about to meet their parivaar too #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, in cinemas 28th July 2023.”