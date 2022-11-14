Richa Chadha to make International debut in a lead role

Mumbai: Actress Richa Chadha, who recently wedded her long time partner Ali Fazal, is set to make her foray into international cinema. The project will be directed by a British director, who is yet to sign the dotted line.

The project is currently in the early stages and Richa has given her consent for the project.

Talking about the development, Richa said: “It is too early to reveal anything, but yes, I have read the script and I have decided to go ahead with it. The story is interesting and I really liked my character. It is nice to see crucial roles written for Indian actors in major international productions.”

Richa has worked in ‘Love Sonia’ which was produced by David Womark but was directed by Indian director Tabrez Noorani. This will be Richa’s first film internationally which will see her in a leading role.

The actress is currently in the middle of shooting ‘Heera Mandi’ and shuffling with the shoot of her maiden production, ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ directed by Shuchi Talati. Set in a posh boarding school in a hill station in northern India, the movie is about the life of a 16-year-old girl and her relationship with her mother.