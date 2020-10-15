Mumbai: Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Sandip Ssingh has sent a legal notice to Republic TV and its editor-in-chief, Arnab Goswami for alleged defamation and has demanded a Rs 200 crores as compensation.

Sandip shared the legal notice on his official Instagram Page with the caption, “It’s Payback time @republicworld #Defamation #EnoughIsEnough”

As per reports, Sandip has claimed that the channel has defamed Sandip and sent several messages to Ssingh with the intention of extortion and criminal intent.

In the legal notice, Sandip has claimed that the channel termed him as a key conspirator and murderer in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s murder by Republic TV and its editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami.

He also claimed that one of the officials from the news channel had got in touch with Singh and had threatened him that if he does not agree to financially benefit the channel, the channel will publish news against him.

And true to his words, the channel did aired reports against Sandip, stated the notice.

Sandip also stated that the channel made false allegations against him that he did not want CBI investigation into the death case of Sushant and that he wanted to “run away to UK” to escape investigation.

Sandip has further claimed that to defame him the channel ran a campaign against him with the hashtag #ArrestSandeepSsingh.

Ssingh also added that correspondents from Republic TV tried to enter his home and harassed “security guards” and “domestic helps” from August 22 to August 24.

Sandip Ssingh sent the notice through Advocate Rajesh Kumar and states that the channel and Arnab’s actions amounts to defamation under Section 499 of the Indian Penal Code, which is punishable under Section 500 of the Code.

The notice has asked for the channel to remove all videos, articles and reports about Sandip Ssingh and also to issue an apology to clear his nam. Ssingh has also demanded Rs 200 crores as compensation from Republic TV.

And he warned that if the notice is not adhered to within 15 days, he will take the case to court to seek justice.