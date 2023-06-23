Rashmika Mandanna finally reacts on being duped by former manager

Two days back actress Rashmika Mandanna was reported that her manager cheated her of Rs 80 lakh. There were reports that the actress also fired her manager. Now Rashmika finally opened up about the situation and clarified the true nature of their separation.

In a statement released by her, it was revealed that the Rashmika and her former manager got split after a mutual decision. The statement said, “There is no negativity between us. We have decided to part ways amicably. There is no truth in the rumours about how we are parting ways. We are thorough professionals and have decided to work independently henceforth.” This clarification from both Rashmika and her manager came late on Thursday, June 21, effectively dispelling any doubts about their professional relationship.

On the work front, Rashmika is currently working on several highly anticipated projects. One of them is Pushpa: The Rule. Directed by Sukumar, the film features popular Telugu star Allu Arjun in the lead role, and Rashmika portrays the character of Srivalli in the movie.