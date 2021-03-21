Ranveer Singh Spreads Black Magic With New Photo-ops

By Moses Baliarsingh
Pic Credit : IANS

Mumbai: Bollywood livewire star Ranveer Singh has shared a picture sporting an all-black ensemble.

Ranveer posted three pictures on Instagram, dressed in a black T-shirt paired with black ripped jeans and sunglasses.
Ranveer did not put any captions for his photographs.

On the work front, the actor is now gearing up for the release of “83”, which was pushed due to the global outbreak of Covid last year. The film is about India’s big win at the 1983 World Cup.

“83”, directed by Kabir Khan, also stars Ranveer’s wife and actress Deepika Padukone.

He will also be seen in “Jayeshbhai Jordaar” and Rohit Shetty’s “Cirkus”.

Pic Credit: IANS

(IANS)

