Ranbir-Alia to take legal action against paparazzi for privacy invasion

Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are planning to take legal action against paparazzi who violated Alia’s privacy last month after they took pictures of her while she was relaxing in her living room.

In a recent interview with Miss Malini, Ranbir addressed the issue. He said, “It was an invasion of privacy. You cannot shoot inside my house, that is my home, it was totally uncalled for.”

Calling it ugly, he further added that they are dealing with it through ‘legal ways’. “We respect the paparazzi. I think the paparazzi is a part of our world. It’s a symbiotic relationship ‘they work with us, we work with them’. But stuff like this is something which pushes your back to the wall and you feel very ashamed of somebody doing something like that.”

Last month, The Gangubai actress got furious when she noticed someone from away recording her when she was inside her living room. The actress took to her Instagram story and lashed out at paparazzi for invading her privacy. She called out the publication for sharing her pictures and tagged the Mumbai police, asking them to look into the matter.