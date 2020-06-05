‘Raktanchal’ music comes with lot of soul, drama: Director

Mumbai: Director Ritam Shrivastav says original tracks of the web series “Raktanchal” add soul and drama to the narrative.

“‘Raktanchal’ has been mounted on a large canvas and we wanted to include each and every element that would add meaning with respect to this series,” Shrivastav said.

“With these original song tracks, I believe we have added a lot of soul and drama to different moments through the narrative. We have intertwined the instances along with music to add a greater sense of feeling,” he added.

There are three original tracks — “Meherbaan”, “Thumri” and “Mere Jalwe”. The songs have been integrated at crucial points in the story, with the lyrics of songs being used to convey progression of sequences and character moods.

In the show, the characters of Vijay Singh and Waseem Khan showcase the dark side of power, against the backdrop of the underbelly of society.

The crime drama is inspired by real events that happened in Purvanchal, Uttar Pradesh, in the eighties, around the time when state development work was distributed through tenders.

“Raktanchal” features Kranti Prakash Jha, Nikitin Dheer, Vikram Kochhar, Pramod Pathak, Chitranjan Tripathi, Soundarya Sharma, Ronjini Chakraborty, Basu Soni and Krishna Bisht. The series streams on MX Player.