Rakhi Sawant’s marriage in danger, Adil spotted with new girlfriend

Entertainer Rakhi Sawant has accused her husband Adil Durrani of having an extramarital affair. She also revealed the name of Adil’s new girlfriend. A few days ago, she was interacting with the media and was seen crying sadly. Discussing the turmoil in their marriage, she revealed, “Meri shaadi khatre mai hai.” , since then, the duo have been locked in a war of words.

On Monday morning, Rakhi was asked outside the gym about Adil’s relationship status. She revealed that Adil had tricked her into apologizing to the media. She said: “Adil tricked her into apologizing in front of the media. She said, “He asked me to apologize in front of the media. He said that if I want him back, I have to apologize. But he didn’t come and he made me look like a fool in front of media and people. I was deeply hurt. He hasn’t come back to me. He is living with that girl. Shame on that girl! Mera hi sikka khota hai. Shame on you!”

She then went on to reveal the name of Adil Khan’s girlfriend. She said, “Her name is Tanu”.

“Shame on you Tanu! You stole my husband. For how many days will your relationship last? You took him from me na, you stole a husband from a wife. So take him.”

Revealing further details, Rakhi said that Tanu is from Indore. She has a flat in Imperial Heights in Mumbai. She owns a BMW car. Rakhi revealed that Tanu is an IIT alumni and is now a businesswoman. “Tanu has been struggling in Bollywood for the last eight years and has appeared in small projects,” revealed Rakhi.

However, Raki didn’t reveal Tanu’s full name.