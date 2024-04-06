Rajkummar Rao shares 1st look from upcoming biopic ‘Srikanth’

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has unveiled his first look from his next film ‘Srikanath.’ The movie is a biopic of Srikanth Bolla, an industrious figure who triumphed over adversity to achieve success despite visual impairment. In the first look, the actor offers a captivating glimpse into his portrayal of Srikanth Bolla.

Along with Rajkummar, the movie also stars Jyothika, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar in significant roles. Taking to his Instagram handle, Rajkummar Rao shared his first look from the upcoming biopic and captioned it, “A journey that will inspire you to open your eyes! Aap sabka nazariya badalne aa raha hai #Srikanth. Releasing in cinemas on May 10, 2024.”

The movie is presented by T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP and is directed by Tushar Hiranandani. ‘Srikanth – Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne’ is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on May 10.

It is worth mentioning here that Srikanth Bolla, an Indian entrepreneur from Hyderbad, gained prominence as the founder of Bollant Industries, a groundbreaking enterprise that provides opportunities for unskilled and specially-abled individuals to create eco-friendly products.

In the work front, Rajkummar will next be seen in ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’ along with actress Janhvi Kapoor. He will also be seen in ‘Stree 2’ with actress Shraddha Kapoor.