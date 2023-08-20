Rajinikanth gets trolled for touching CM Yogi Adityanath’s feet

Superstar Rajinikanth’s recent meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stirred up a flurry of reactions on social media. The encounter took place at Yogi Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow on Saturday and was captured on video.

In the viral footage, Rajinikanth is seen greeting Yogi Adityanath with a traditional Namaste before touching the Chief Minister’s feet. He presented a flower bouquet, and both leaders posed for photographs.

While some social media users defended Rajinikanth’s actions, others found it “shocking” and “cringeworthy.” The meeting occurred during Rajinikanth’s visit to Lucknow for a screening of his film “Jailer,” attended by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasdad Maurya.

Critics on social media expressed their disappointment, with one user calling it a “facepalm” moment and suggesting it had a negative impact on Rajinikanth’s image. However, supporters applauded the actor’s respect for culture and his gesture of seeking blessings.

#WATCH | Actor Rajinikanth meets Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at his residence in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/KOWEyBxHVO — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2023

“The biggest facepalm and cringefest video of the month,” a user said. “Waste meeting, damaged his own image by Rajinikanth. Should have avoided falling on his feet. Whole Jailer movie positivity has been into negativity,” another user said.

A tweet also read, “What a fall!! 72-year-old Rajinikanth touching the feet of 51-year-old Yogi Adityanath…” A person also wrote, “This is shocking!”

Defending the actor, a person wrote on Twitter, “Amazing respect for culture shown by none other than Thalaiva. @rajinikanth ji took blessings of Mahant of Gorakhpur Math and honorable @CMOfficeUP Shri @myogiadityanath ji. Not because he is CM, but he bowed down to mathadhish and sanyasi (monk).”

Rajinikanth’s interactions didn’t stop with Yogi Adityanath. The following day, he met with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav at Yadav’s Lucknow residence. Rajinikanth, riding high on the success of “Jailer,” expressed his happiness at reconnecting with Akhilesh Yadav after nearly a decade.

Akhilesh shared photos from their meeting on his social media account, reminiscing about his admiration for Rajinikanth during his engineering studies and highlighting their enduring friendship.