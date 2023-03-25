Raghav Chadha reacts to dating rumours with Parineeti Chopra

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha sparked dating rumours after being spotted together on lunch and dinner dates. Amidst the rumours, Raghav was asked by the media about his relationship with the actress.

As Raghav made his exit from the parliament, the political leader was questioned by a journalist while walking towards his car to which he replied, “Aap mujhse rajneeti ke sawal akiye,Parineeti ke sawal na kariye (Please ask me questions about politics, not parineeti.”

When further asked about their rumoured relationship, Raghav blushed and replied, “Denge jawab.”

On Wednesday night, Parineeti and Raghav were spotted by the paparazzi at the Westin hotel in Goregaon. The next day, on Thursday, the two again clicked during their lunch meet-up at a Bandra restaurant.

If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. They also follow each other on Instagram.