Raghav Chadha-Parineeti Chopra turn Mr and Mrs! Share wedding pics

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha are now man and wife! The couple recently took to their official Instagram handles and shared some of the dreamy moments from their wedding. Raghav and Parineeti’s wedding was attended by close friends and family of the couple.

The wedding also saw some high profile guests from the world of films and politics. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann were seen at the wedding.

Parineeti was seen in a beautiful pastel bridal lehenga. Her wedding outfit was designed by Manish Malhotra. On the other hand, Raghav was seen in a matching color Sherwani by Pawan Sachdeva.

Raghav and Parineeti’s wedding festivities took place at the Leela Palace in Udaipur. While the bride’s side stayed at the Leela Palace, the groom’s side took residence at the Taj Hotel.

On the day of pheras, the groom arrived with his baraat on a boat, making the wedding look all the more royal and dreamier. The wedding festivities kick started on September 23 with Parineeti Chopra’s Choora ceremony. This was followed by a grand lunch, and an evening soiree. The day concluded with a 90s-themed sangeet ceremony.

The D-Day on September 24 began with Raghav Chadha’s Sehrabandhi, followed by the baraat and finally, the wedding vows. Next, a grand reception by the Chadhas’ is to be hosted on September 30th at Taj, Chandigarh.

Taking to their Instagram accounts, the couple wrote: “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now.”

Take a look at the first pictures from Raghav and Parineeti’s wedding: