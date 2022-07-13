Priyanka Chopra wishes mother-in-law Denise Jonas and brother Siddharth Chopra ‘Happy Birthday’ in special post

Global Icon Priyanka Chopra keeps her friends close and her family closer. The actress, who shares a strong bond with her husband Nick Jonas’ family never fails to express love for them on their special days. Recently, Priyanka’s mom-in-law Denise Jonas celebrated her birthday and the actress wished her through a sweet post.

Taking to Instagram stories she shared an unseen picture of her with her gorgeous mother-in-law on her birthday. She captioned the post, “Happy birthday Milly. Love you so much. Blessed to have you in our lives.”

In her next post, the desi girl wished her brother Siddharth Chopra, who also has his birthday today, by sharing a childhood photo of him. In the photograph, she wrote, “Love you, Sid! Always here for you! Happiest birthday, love you.”

On the work front, Priyanka has multiple projects in her kitty. The actress recently wrapped up the shoot for her web series Citadel, produced by Russo Brothers. Apart from that, she also has been temped with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif for a Farhan Akhtar Film titled ‘Jee Le Zara.’