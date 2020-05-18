Priyanka Chopra
Photo: news18

Priyanka Chopra is feeling ‘blessed’

By IANS

Los Angeles: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas organised a quarantined tea party at her house, and she was all dressed up for it.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared an image in which she can be seen posing with her niece. She flaunted her flowery hat as she wears a black dress.

“Playing dress up. English tea party,” Priyanka captioned the image.

She also posted another image that shows her soaking in the Sun, wearing white crochet outfit.

“Feeling blessed. The sun, a hat and a cherry lip… it’s a good day,” she wrote.

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in Netflix’s “The White Tiger”, which also features Rajkummar Rao.

