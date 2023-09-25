Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha make first public appearance as Newlyweds in Udaipur

Udaipur: Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha stepped into the limelight as a married couple, making their first public appearance after their wedding. The newlyweds were captured at the Udaipur jetty en route to the airport, arriving by boat from the Leela Palace, the venue of their nuptials.

Parineeti looked radiant in a flowing pink tunic top and jeans, flaunting her matching pale pink chooras. Raghav donned a crisp white ensemble. The couple embarked on their journey to New Delhi from Udaipur.

Earlier today, the duo shared glimpses of their wedding on their respective social media platforms. The images portrayed various moments from their special day, including the jaimala exchange and pheras, as well as an endearing capture of Raghav planting a kiss on Parineeti’s forehead.

Expressing her heartfelt emotions, Parineeti referenced their initial meeting at a breakfast table and emphasized the significance of the day. She shared her excitement about starting this new chapter of their lives together.

Parineeti and Raghav’s grand wedding in Udaipur was graced by notable personalities, including Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, chief ministers of Delhi and Punjab, respectively, from the groom’s side. Designer Manish Malhotra, who curated Parineeti’s bridal look, and Sania Mirza, a close friend of the bride, were among the attendees. Although Priyanka Chopra couldn’t attend due to work commitments, her absence was noted.

Karan Johar, initially expected to be present, had to cancel his attendance, reportedly due to a family emergency.